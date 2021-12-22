Diddy Reacquires Sean John Brand, Saving It From Bankruptcy

'USA Today' reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs has reclaimed majority ownership of his Sean John fashion brand.

I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale, Sean "Diddy" Combs, via 'USA Today'.

Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, Sean "Diddy" Combs, via 'USA Today'.

'USA Today' points out that the brand has come to represent early 2000s hip-hop fashion.

The brand was known for tracksuits, baggy jeans and oversized shirts tagged with a signature logo.

Court documents reportedly show that Combs saved the company from bankruptcy with a $7.55 million bid at auction.

According to 'USA Today,' Combs' bid was marked as successful and will be approved December 22 by a federal bankruptcy judge in New York.

In 2016, Combs reportedly sold a majority of his stake in Sean John to Global Brands Group.

In 2001, his New York Fashion Week show, which was the first televised runway show ever, helped launch the brand into the fashion industry.

In 2004, he won the highly-coveted CFDA's menswear designer of the year award.

'USA Today' reports that Combs has multiple business ventures under his Combs Enterprises portfolio.

He also owns stakes in the Bad Boy Entertainment music label, Ciroc vodka, DeLeón tequilla and Revolt TV and Media.