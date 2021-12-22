Omicron Is 80% Less Likely to Cause Hospitalization, New Study Says

'Bloomberg' reports recent data suggests the Omicron variant may not be as severe as previous iterations of the virus.

A study conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases found that South Africans infected with Omicron were 80% less likely to require hospitalization.

The Omicron variant triggered the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

In contrast to the Delta variant, researchers found Omicron infections to be 70% less likely to cause severe disease.

But the study also shows that in instances of hospitalization, Omicron infections are just as severe as other variants.

Initially reported by South African scientists on November 25, the new variant has caused a record rise in the country's infections.

According to 'Bloomberg,' 44% of adult South Africans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Research shows Omicron infections often result in higher viral loads.

It is not possible to say whether this is due to inherent differences in virulence or whether this is due to higher population immunity.

, Paul Hunter, professor of medicine, University of East Anglia, via 'Bloomberg'.

