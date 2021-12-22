TikTok Dethrones Google As 2021’s Most Popular Domain

TikTok Dethrones Google , As 2021’s Most Popular Domain.

TikTok Dethrones Google , As 2021’s Most Popular Domain.

News of TikTok's achievement was reported by tech-security company Cloudflare.

The social media app made quite the climb this year, considering that in 2020 it was ranked No.

7 while Google sat at the top.

The social media app made quite the climb this year, considering that in 2020 it was ranked No.

7 while Google sat at the top.

Some experts attribute TikTok's success to the pandemic as people look for more ways to occupy their time.

.

Some experts attribute TikTok's success to the pandemic as people look for more ways to occupy their time.

.

The app claimed 1 billion monthly active users in September.

After TikTok, the top domains this year were as follows:.

After TikTok, the top domains this year were as follows:.

2.

Google.com 3.

Facebook.com 4.

Microsoft.com 5.

Apple.com.

2.

Google.com 3.

Facebook.com 4.

Microsoft.com 5.

Apple.com.

2.

Google.com 3.

Facebook.com 4.

Microsoft.com 5.

Apple.com.

2.

Google.com 3.

Facebook.com 4.

Microsoft.com 5.

Apple.com.

6.

Amazon.com 7.

Netflix.com 8.

YouTube.com 9.

Twitter.com 10.

WhatsApp.com.

6.

Amazon.com 7.

Netflix.com 8.

YouTube.com 9.

Twitter.com 10.

WhatsApp.com.

6.

Amazon.com 7.

Netflix.com 8.

YouTube.com 9.

Twitter.com 10.

WhatsApp.com.

6.

Amazon.com 7.

Netflix.com 8.

YouTube.com 9.

Twitter.com 10.

WhatsApp.com.

6.

Amazon.com 7.

Netflix.com 8.

YouTube.com 9.

Twitter.com 10.

WhatsApp.com