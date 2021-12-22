Pfizer's Antiviral COVID-19 Pill Authorized by FDA

NPR reports the Food and Drug Administration has officially authorized the first COVID-19 antiviral pill.

The pill, Paxlovid, was created by pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Experts say Pfizer's pill could keep those infected with COVID-19 from becoming ill enough to require hospitalization.

According to NPR, the pill is meant to be ingested twice a day for five days.

Paxlovid will reportedly require a tandem dose of generic antiviral medicine ritonavir.

Today's authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic.

, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, via NPR.

Pfizer's studies suggest taking Paxlovid within three days of exhibiting symptoms could reduce the risk of death and hospitalization by 89%.

NPR reports separate studies showed the pill only reduced 70% of hospitalizations.

Experts say the effectiveness of Paxlovid shouldn't diminish when treating Omicron-related infections.

The United States will reportedly purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer's new COVID-19 treatment.

Pfizer says around 180,000 courses of treatment will be available by the end of the year