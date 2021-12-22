Experts Approach Omicron With Cautious Optimism

CNBC reports per the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant is now known to have caused infections in 89 different countries.

But experts say there is still hope amid the overarching fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early data suggests the Omicron variant may not be any worse than previous variants and may also be much milder.

In South Africa, officials say death and hospitalizations aren't keeping pace with infections.

A recent study from the University of Hong Kong found the new variant is highly infectious.

Researchers have also found that an Omicron infection in the lungs can be significantly less severe.

Experts say the spread of the Omicron variant could result in more severe variants of COVID-19 in the future.

The overall threat from the Omicron variant is likely to be very significant.

, Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai, Ph.D., The University of Hong Kong, via CNBC.

Research thus far suggests booster doses of the coronavirus vaccines offer ample protection against the Omicron variant.

If we get that third dose, the booster, it strengthens that outer line of defense and we are back to where we were maybe six months ago.

, Benjamin Cowling, professor, School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, via CNBC.

