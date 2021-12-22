Don't Let Holiday Stress Ruin the Fun for Your Kids

Don't Let Holiday Stress , Ruin the Fun for Your Kids.

Some say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

But others say Christmas can be extremely stressful.

According to a C.S.

Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, one in five parents worries their stress affects their kids' holiday fun.

Here are a few ways to make the most of holiday memories with your children:.

Temper Your Expectations.

One in four parents believes they're setting holiday expectations too high.

Other members of the family might say, 'Who cares if we do holiday cards this year?'

, Sarah Clark, scientist department of pediatrics University of Michigan, via CNN.

But if it's important to the mother, that will get put on her plate and be more stressful to her.

, Sarah Clark, scientist department of pediatrics University of Michigan, via CNN.

Experts say it's ok to ask for help.

Practice Positive Mental Health.

Experts say this holiday season, try focusing on your mental health.

Remember to take a break when things become overwhelming.

Experts suggest avoiding holiday fatigue by taking a few days away from work if possible.

Make a Schedule.

As children break from school for the holiday this year, many parents may feel inclined to relax some rules around the house.

...I think parents need to be realistic that school is the natural scheduler for a lot of families.

, Sarah Clark, scientist department of pediatrics University of Michigan, via CNN.

Prioritizing nutrition and a healthy sleep schedule could make for a happier holiday for everyone.

Happy Holidays!