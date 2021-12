Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little..." directed by Sam Raimi starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez release date May 6, 2021 (in theaters)