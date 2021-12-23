What is the value of Bitcoin?

Economist, Steve Hanke, explains that whilst we are able to calculate the price of Bitcoin, but we do not know its value.
He asserts "it is probably zero."
Economist, Steve Hanke, explains that whilst we are able to calculate the price of Bitcoin, but we do not know its value.
He asserts "it is probably zero."
Cortex CTXC/USD has weakened from $1.43 to $0.26 since December 03, and the current price stands at $0.58. The cryptocurrency..
Tweets showed bitcoin's price on CoinMarketCap at $799 billion per coin, giving it a market value of $14.7 quintillion.