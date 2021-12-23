DARK HEARTS Movie

DARK HEARTS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After living with the disappearance of their only child for months, the parents have no choice but to move on with life.

But when ladybugs appear, Kelly, the mother, believes it's a sign her daughter is still alive.

Her husband, Sean, isn't so quick to believe.

One clings to the last bit of hope she has, the other is at his wit's end.

Both hoping for a miracle the next time the phone rings.

Starring Eileen Grubba, Brian Gleason.

Directed by Kevin Stevenson.

Dark Hearts will be available on February 14, 2022 on YouTube.