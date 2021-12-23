MARIONETTE LAND Movie

MARIONETTE LAND Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Marionette Land is an intimate portrait into the wonderful world of Robert Brock and his magical marionette theatre.

Brock lives above the theatre with his mother and business partner, Mary Lou.

From classic marionette shows for families (Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz) to grown-up shows where he straps on his heels to become famous Hollywood divas of the past, you never know what will happen next at the Lancaster Marionette Theatre.

But new personal and professional challenges emerge as Robert and Mary Lou struggle to keep the theatre open while preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Directed by Alexander Monelli.