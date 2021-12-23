The Jack in the Box Awakening Movie

Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon -- Jack.

The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar -- deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live.

They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion -- but can they deliver all six before it's too late?

Or will Amy, the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate turn out to be more than a match for both the family and the Jack?

US Release Date: January 18, 2022 Starring: James Swanton, Matt McClure, Nicola Wright Directed By: Lawrence Fowler