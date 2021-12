Yummy's Hopes for 2022 - Yum Chat Bite Sized

Yummy's Bruce and Stephanie discuss their hopes for the F&B world in 2022, and what Bruce thinks is Singapore's greatest cultural export.Yum Chat is a monthly catch-up session where we talk about various food related topics.

The 2nd episode in December focuses on the year in review as the producers talk about their best and worst of 2021.