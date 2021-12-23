Naomi Season 1

Naomi Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Naomi follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse.

When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Based on the DC comic.

Naomi is written and exec produced by Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-EP Jill Blankenship.

Starring: Kaci Walfall, Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno