Hell Is Empty Movie (2022)

Hell Is Empty Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A self-styled messiah initiates a lost soul into his cult of sister-wives on an Edenic island, upsetting the delicate balance of a utopian community fixated on sin and salvation.

Combining edge-of-your-seat suspense with arthouse flair, the horror-thriller follows two teenage runaways who become increasingly suspicious of the cult leader’s absolutist vision.

Available March 1, 2022.