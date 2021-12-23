Marvel's Wastelanders - Black Widow

Marvel's Wastelanders - Black Widow - trailer - Listen to the teaser for Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow now and subscribe on Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts for early access to the show when it premieres January 10, 2022!

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow is the third installment in the "Marvel's Wastelanders" audio epic.

Starring Susan Sarandon as Helen Black.

Written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra).

Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.