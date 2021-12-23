The Seduction of Rose Parrish Movie

The Seduction of Rose Parrish Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Reeling from a bad breakup, Rose leaves LA and moves into her ancestral home, a massive estate filled with ornate antiques, rooms upon rooms and things that go bump in the night.

Suddenly Rose begins hearing voices and seeing strange visions and soon she realizes that she's not alone: the ghost of a long dead man walks the corridors, longing for Rose and ushering her into a world of forbidden love and spectral sensuality.

Made in the vein of Gothic Charles Band classics like MERIDIAN, THE SEDUCTION OF ROSE PARRISH is a new dark fantasy you won't want to miss!

Directed by Charles Band Premiering December 31st, 2021