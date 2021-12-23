The Great Gatsby Movie Trailer

The Great Gatsby Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The uniquely imaginative Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, Australia) tackles F.

Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel, The Great Gatsby, with blockbuster star Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role.

Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire stars as the Fitzgerald-like would-be writer Nick Carraway who arrives in New York in 1922, an era of loose morals, glittering jazz and bootleg kings.

Chasing his own American Dream, Nick encounters the mysterious millionaire Gatsby and his bewitching cousin Daisy.

Soon, Nick is drawn into the captivating world of the super-rich, their illusions, loves and deceits.

Bearing witness to this new world, Nick pens a tale of impossible love, incorruptible dreams and unforgettable tragedy -- mirroring our own times and struggles.​