Nocturna Side A The Great Old Man's Night Movie

Nocturna Side A The Great Old Man's Night Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man, he lives alone and is on the verge of death.

The last night of his life, he will experience something that will force him to rethink his past, his present and his view about his reality.

Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night | January 18 on DVD and VOD Starring Pepe Soriano, Marilu Marini, and Desirée Salgueiro Directed by Gonzalo Calzada "So emotionally charged that it's hard to control the tears from a very early point" - Martin Unsworth, 'Nocturna': Frightfest 2021 Review (STARBURST) "Falling somewhere between Michael Haneke's Amour (2012) and Florian Zeller's The Father (2020)" - Anton Bitel, Ten picks from FrightFest 2021 (SIGHT AND SOUND) "Few horror thrillers have struck an emotional chord like Nocturna has" - Andrew Mack, 'Nocturna': Fantaspoa Review (SCREEN ANARCHY)