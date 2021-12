Hinds County Sheriff's Office Holds Bike Giveaway

GIFTS.AND WRITING IN STYLE THISCHRISTMAS THE HINDS COUNTYSHERIFF’S OFFEIC IS TEAMING UPWITH KATE CHAPEL MISSIONARYBAPTIST CHURCH DOSE OFCHILDREN’S BIKE GIVEAWAY.THIS WAS SPONSORED BY GREATDANIELS FORD OF BRANDON FAMILIESWERE CHOSEN AHEAD OF TIME TORECEIVE THESE BIKES THE GIVEAWAYWAS HELD IN THE CHURCHGYMNASIUM.WAS JUST A GOOD FEELING TO BEABLE TO REACH THE COMMUNITY, YOUKNOW, AND THIS IS ALL A PART OFWHAT I WOULD CONSIDER COMMUNITYPOLICING.