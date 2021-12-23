The Toyota Hilux Dakar becomes part of the Fernando Alonso Museum and Circuit

The Toyota Hilux Dakar with which Fernando Alonso debuted in the Dakar Rally, in the 2020 edition, has just become part of the collection of the Fernando Alonso Circuit and Museum, the sports complex where it is possible to carry out an exhaustive review of the professional career of the Asturian pilot.

The Hilux Dakar that Fernando Alonso has received in his museum, located on the outskirts of Oviedo (Asturias), is not a replica, it is exactly the unit with which the Asturian rider competed in the Dakar 2020, where he signed a prominent role at the end in the 13th position of the general classification and set some of the best times in many stages, becoming the best rookie in cars of that edition of the toughest rally in the world.

Fernando Alonso has personally received the new member of his permanent collection, which joins, among other competition prototypes, the Toyota TS050 HYBRID with which the Asturian driver won the World Endurance Championship - World Endurance Championship (WEC) - in the 2019-2020 super season and twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.