Team Honda HRC Presents 2022 Lineup

During a media event held yesterday at Southern California’s Blackmore Ranch, American Honda presented its 2022 Team Honda HRC roster – comprising Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence – as well as team management and crew.

The veteran of the team, Roczen enters his sixth year as a Honda rider, and he’s coming off his most successful season with the brand – second in AMA Supercross and third in AMA Pro Motocross.

The German, who has a 250 MXGP crown and two AMA Pro Motocross Championships to his name, is paired with fellow CRF450R rider Chase Sexton, the Illinois native who joined Honda’s factory team midway through 2020.

A two-time AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion, Sexton scored three indoor podium finishes in 2021 (his freshman year as an AMA Supercross premier-class rider), six in AMA Pro Motocross.