CUPRA closes the first Extreme E season in fifth place

The CUPRA ABT XE team has finished the first Extreme E season in fifth position after an intense fight for the top places in the Jurassic X Prix, the final round of the year, held in Dorset (United Kingdom).

It was the competition’s most extreme race so far, with rain, fog, mud and very difficult visibility conditions.

Mattias Ekström and Jutta Kleinschmidt demonstrated the pace of the e-CUPRA ABT XE1 throughout the weekend: they were second in practice and fourth in qualifying, with the team participating in the second semi-final.

Second place would have been enough for CUPRA to qualify for the grand final, but an unfortunate incident with a rival while Ekström was at the wheel caused serious mechanical damage to the e-CUPRA ABT XE1.

As a result, the team had to settle for third place in and was therefore unable to reach the final.

The team’s goal was to improve on its second-place finish two months ago at the Sardinia (Italy) event.