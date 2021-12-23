Olympians take the wheel of the most powerful CUPRA

What defines an Olympic champion and what makes the difference when it comes to standing on the podium?

Sprint kayaker Saúl Craviotto, gold medallist at Beijing 2008, silver at London 2012, gold and bronze at Rio de Janeiro 2016, and silver medallist at the last Olympics, and Melvyn Richardson, handball gold medallist at the recent Tokyo Games, know this well.

“It’s every athlete’s dream to participate in the Olympic Games, and Tokyo was a magical experience” says Melvyn.

The two CUPRA ambassadors talk about their values and inspirations that shape their daily lives, and also about what they expect when they get behind the wheel of a car like the CUPRA Formentor VZ5.

Check out what they have to say.