2020 Dumpster Fire Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows Antifa performance artist Rod Webber, and his satirical political campaign during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Webber merrily trolls the opposition candidates accompanied by Lauren Pespisa (The Hacker Wars) and political satirist Vermin Supreme.

When George Floyd is murdered, Webber straps on his gas mask to give a first-hand account of the tumultuous and often brutal protests which erupt across the country.

The film concludes with January 6, and Webber's legal victory over The Trump Campaign and former FBI agent Edward Deck.

The film includes interviews with Noam Chomsky, Jello Biafra, Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Michael Moore and about a dozen 2020 candidates.

Director Rod Webber Actors Rod Webber, Lauren Pespisa, Vermin Supreme, Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Kim Handy Jones, Embry Galen, Anthony Petrovich, Noam Chomsky, Michael Moore Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 31 minutes