Punjab sees recurring security threats from Pakistan | Ludhiana Court blast | Oneindia News

Intelligence sources in Punjab have said that the law and order, as well as the security situation of poll-bound Punjab, is deteriorating rapidly.

Apart from today’s explosion in the Ludhiana Court Complex, know all the recent security threats faced by the state particularly from Pakistan.

