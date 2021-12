Sturgeon defends decision not to ease self-isolation rules

Fully-vaccinated people in Scotland still have to self-isolate for ten days if they test positive for Covid.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will change the rules as soon as the benefits outweigh the risks.

Report by Burnsla.

