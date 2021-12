Ludhiana District Court Blast: Unearthing the truth with Vicky Nanajappa| Oneindia News

One person died inside the bathroom of the Ludhiana district court when a powerful bomb explosion took place.

Police are not denying a terror angle involved in the case, as the bordering state with Pakistan goes for elections next year.

#Ludhiana #LudhianaCourtBlast #BombBlast