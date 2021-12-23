Remembering the Influential People Who Died in 2021

Remembering , the Influential People , Who Died in 2021.

'The Independent' recently released a list of the many influential people who died in 2021.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell served as the nation's first Black secretary of state under former President George W.

Bush.

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who died in June, served under four different presidents, including as secretary of defense for the second Bush administration.

Other U.S. political figures who died in 2021 include:.

Former Vice President Walter F.

Mondale, former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner and talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The world of sports lost baseball's former home run king, Hank Aaron, who died in January.

Other influential sports figures who died in 2021 include: .

NBA players Paul Westphal and Elgin Bayer, boxer Leon Spinks and trailblazing golfer Lee Elder.

.

The world of arts and entertainment lost actors Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer and Sonny Chiba, .

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rappers DMX and Biz Markie and reggae artist Bunny Wailer, .

As well as comedians Paul Mooney and Norm Macdonald.

Rest in peace.