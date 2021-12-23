Remembering , the Influential People , Who Died in 2021.
'The Independent' recently released a list of the many influential people who died in 2021.
.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell served as the nation's first Black secretary of state under former President George W.
Bush.
.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell served as the nation's first Black secretary of state under former President George W.
Bush.
.
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who died in June, served under four different presidents, including as secretary of defense for the second Bush administration.
.
Other U.S. political figures who died in 2021 include:.
Former Vice President Walter F.
Mondale, former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner and talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
.
Former Vice President Walter F.
Mondale, former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner and talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
.
Former Vice President Walter F.
Mondale, former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner and talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
.
The world of sports lost baseball's former home run king, Hank Aaron, who died in January.
.
The world of sports lost baseball's former home run king, Hank Aaron, who died in January.
.
Other influential sports figures who died in 2021 include: .
NBA players Paul Westphal and Elgin Bayer, boxer Leon Spinks and trailblazing golfer Lee Elder.
.
NBA players Paul Westphal and Elgin Bayer, boxer Leon Spinks and trailblazing golfer Lee Elder.
.
NBA players Paul Westphal and Elgin Bayer, boxer Leon Spinks and trailblazing golfer Lee Elder.
.
NBA players Paul Westphal and Elgin Bayer, boxer Leon Spinks and trailblazing golfer Lee Elder.
.
The world of arts and entertainment lost actors Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer and Sonny Chiba, .
The world of arts and entertainment lost actors Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer and Sonny Chiba, .
The world of arts and entertainment lost actors Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer and Sonny Chiba, .
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rappers DMX and Biz Markie and reggae artist Bunny Wailer, .
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rappers DMX and Biz Markie and reggae artist Bunny Wailer, .
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rappers DMX and Biz Markie and reggae artist Bunny Wailer, .
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, rappers DMX and Biz Markie and reggae artist Bunny Wailer, .
As well as comedians Paul Mooney and Norm Macdonald.
.
As well as comedians Paul Mooney and Norm Macdonald.
.
Rest in peace.