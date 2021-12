Anti-conversion Bill is passed in Karnataka amid protests by Congress MLAs | Oneindia News

Today, the Karnataka assembly passed the anti-conversion bill amid protests by Congress MLAs; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has outlined the city's preparations for the highly infectious Covid variant Omicron; According to the autopsy report, the man who was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege attempt in a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala had over 30 injury marks on his body; Today, China locked down the western city of Xi'an.

