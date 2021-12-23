How Holiday Hard Candy Is Made

Sugar Smith Greg Cohen and the staff from Lofty Pursuits make traditional Christmas candy using century’s old techniques and equipment at their shop in Tallahassee, Florida.

Watch and see how Greg and the staff make some of most popular styles of holiday hard candies: Candy canes, Sugar plum drops and more.

