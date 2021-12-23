Top Ten TV Show Episodes of 2021

10, ‘The Simpsons’ (Fox) ‘The Dad-Feelings Limited’.

This episode of the long-running comedy delved into the origin of Comic Book Guy.

9, ‘Nuclear Family’ (HBO) Episode 3.

This HBO docu-series from Ry Russo-Young explores the parental rights suit between a sperm donor and her two lesbian mothers.

8, ‘Snowfall’ (FX) ‘All the Way Down’.

This episode, written by novelist Walter Mosley, explores themes of revenge and gentrification.

7, ‘City of Ghosts’ (Netflix) ‘Bob & Nancy’.

A small group of friends hunt ghosts and run a podcast in this beautiful animated series.

6, ‘Making It’ (NBC) ‘All the Holidays at Once’.

The holiday episode of this popular reality series was a delight for fans and critics.

5, ‘Pose’ (FX) ‘Take Me to Church’.

In this episode, Billy Porter's character Pray Tell reacts to the results of his HIV test.

4, ‘For All Mankind’ (Apple TV+) ‘The Grey’.

The season two finale was nail-biter as it delved into a potential space conflict between earth's superpower nations.

3, ‘Dave’ (FXX) ‘Somebody Date Me’.

This episode deftly explores how context is everything especially when it comes to communicating online.

2, ‘WandaVision’ (Disney+) ‘Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience’.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in this wildly popular Marvel superhero drama.

1, ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ (CBS).

Oprah interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines for several days