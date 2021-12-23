The Video Game World's Worst Moments of 2021

The Video Game World's Worst Moments of 2021.

Kotaku recently broke down a list of 2021's biggest gaming disappointments, worst trends and general bad news for the video game world.

Number one on Kotaku's list is the ongoing saga of Activision Blizzard's alleged treatment of women, including endemic sexual harassment problems. .

2021 saw numerous lawsuits filed against the company, investigations and a string of executives stepping down.

According to Kotaku, despite allegations, CEO Bobby Kotick remains at the head of the company which laid off hundreds of employees in 2021.

Next on the list is EA's botched launch of 'Battlefield 2042.'.

The glitchy start chased away a lot of players and now the game is struggling to find its place amid a marketplace crowded with popular online shooters.

Rockstar also saw a rocky launch for its 'GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition' in November.

Since launch, Rockstar has released several large updates that have started to fix the slew of problems. .

Prior to launch, Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive issued legal takedowns of tons of classic Grand Theft Auto mods.

Kotaku explains that the widely unpopular move ripped years of work by talented modders from the internet with almost no warning.