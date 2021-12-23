Credit: In the Know: Finds

Keep your hands toasty with these Zippo hand warmers

The brand best known for its pocket-sized lighters now makes portable hand warmers.

The sleek design fits into your pocket and emits a gentle, flameless warmth to keep your hands toasty.

They’re available in several colors, including classic silver and blazingly bright orange.Shop here:https://amzn.to/2NkFglqOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.