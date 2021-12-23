What Is Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

Diego Boneta, Rico Nasty, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Keke Palmer, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and the casts of Cobra Kai and Resident Evil share their favorite holiday movies.
Diego Boneta, Rico Nasty, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Keke Palmer, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and the casts of Cobra Kai and Resident Evil share their favorite holiday movies.
Did your favorite holiday film make the list?
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football..