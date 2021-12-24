The Drover's Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Movie

The Drover's Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Molly Johnson’s husband is away droving sheep, leaving her alone to care for their four children in the remote Snowy Mountains.

Despite being heavily pregnant, Molly keeps various threats, from nature and other people, at bay.

But when Yadaka, an Aboriginal man on the run from white law enforcement, intrudes on the sanctuary she has carved out, the brutal hardships and secrets that have followed them both throughout their lives must be confronted.

Starring Leah Purcell, Rob Collins, Sam Reid & Jessica de Gouw.