Ukulelist Jake Shimabukuro Collabs with Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, and More on Star Packed New Album, Jake & Fr

The artist stopped by the LifeMinute studios to tell us all about the new record, plus what it was like working with such a collection of talented and notable people in the music biz.

And of course, we had him play a few of his favorites off the new album, including a cover of The Beatles' George Harrison's 'Something' featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant and his mom's fave, 'The Rose' featuring Bette Midler.