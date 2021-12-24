Musician and Producer Leslie Mandoki and His Mandoki Soulmates Release New Audio-Visual Work Utopia for Realists

World-renowned Hungarian singer, drummer, songwriter, and producer Leslie Mandoki reunites his band project Mandoki Soulmates to release the new audio-visual work Utopia for Realists .

The new progressive rock project merges concert film footage from the Prog Rock suite 'Hungarian Pictures,' which commemorated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with visionary concepts from famous animator Gábor Csupo.

The accomplished musician visited the LifeMinute studios to speak with us about his latest work, brilliant career, inspired collaborations, and incredible life journey.

This is a LifeMinute with Leslie Mandoki.