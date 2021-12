Covid Tests In High Demand

16 WAPT'S GRACYN GORDONSPOKE TO MEDICALPROFESSIONALS ABOUTWHAT'S DRIVING THE DEMAND.

ONE PHARMACIST WASSURPRISED WHEN HE WAS NOTABLE TO ORDER AT-HOME COVIDTESTS THURSDAY MORNING.(DOCTOR ANDREW CLARK //NORTHTOWN PHARMASTCI"I TRIED TO ORDER SOME MORETESTS AND THE DISTRIBUTIONCENTER WAS OUT.

THOSESUPPLIES WERE NOT MADEAVAILABLE TO ME."DOCTOR ANDREW CLARK OWNSNORTHTOWN PHARMACY INJACKSON AND IS STRUGGLINGTO KEEP THESE AT-HOME COVIDTESTS ON THE COUNTERS.HE IS NOW DOWN TO JUST TWO.THE CAUSE?FORMER MISSISSIP PIMEDICAL ASSOCIATN IOPRESIDENT MARK HORNEBELIEVES THE HIGH NUMBERF OPEOPLE TESTING THEMSELVESFOR COVID BEFORE HEADING TOBIGGER GET TOGETHERS WH ITFRIENDS AND FAMILY THISHOLIDAY SEASON ISCONTRIBUTING.(MARK HORNE // FORMER MSMEDICAL ASSOCIATIONPRESIDENT)"WE'RE GATHERING TOGETHERIN NUMBERS THAT WE HAVEN'TIN QUITE SOME TI, D METHERE IS THIS NEW OMICRONVARIANT THAT IS SURGG INACROSS THE NATION."AND NORTHTOWN PHARMACY ISNOTICING THIS TREND.WE WATCHED MANY CUSTOMERSCOMING IN TO HEFOPULLY GET ANEGATIVE TEST RESULTBEFORE TRAVELING.(DAMION RICHARDSON //CUSTOMER)"I'M GETTING READY TO GOHOME AND VISIT MY FAMILY FORTHE HOLIDAYS SO, BEFORE IACTUALLY GET ON THE ROAD, IWANT TO MAKE SURE I AM SAFEENOUGH TO MAKE SURE KTOEEPMY FAMILY SAFE."AND THESE PRECAUTIONS AREEASING THE MINDS OF THOSEGOING VTOISIT LOVED ONES.(ZANDREA WARE // CUSTOMER)"THE MORE WE LEARN ABOUT THEVIRUS, THE MORE WE ARE ABLETO DO SAFELY, SUCH ASWEARING A MASK AND HAV