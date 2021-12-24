US waives in person interviews for H1B, other non immigrant visas | Oneindia News
The US will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday.

