Omicron: World witnessing 4th Covid surge, warns Centre | Oneindia News
Omicron: World witnessing 4th Covid surge, warns Centre | Oneindia News

In a stern warning as Omicron cases rose to 358, the Centre said that the world is witnssing a 4th surge as on December 23rd, 9 lakh Covid cases were recorded globally.

#Covid #Omicron #4thWave