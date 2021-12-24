Omicron: World witnessing 4th Covid surge, warns Centre | Oneindia News

In a stern warning as Omicron cases rose to 358, the Centre said that the world is witnssing a 4th surge as on December 23rd, 9 lakh Covid cases were recorded globally.
#Covid #Omicron #4thWave
In a stern warning as Omicron cases rose to 358, the Centre said that the world is witnssing a 4th surge as on December 23rd, 9 lakh Covid cases were recorded globally.
#Covid #Omicron #4thWave
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that the world could be entering the worst stage in the..
The World Health Organisation said that the Omicron variant of Covid is far more transmittable than the Delta variant of the virus..