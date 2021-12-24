Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

There was no word on what caused the fire.
Massive Ferry Fire Kills At Least 39 In Southern Bangladesh
Newsy
Watch VideoIt took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel, according to fire..
According to the Bangladesh police, at least 32 people were killed when a ferry caught fire early on Friday morning in the southern..