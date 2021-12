Owaisi asks UP cops: Who will save you, video clip viral | Oneindia News

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to his clip going viral on social media in which he asked UP cops who will save you after Modi goes to the hills, and Yogi returns to is Ashram; Christmas celebrations at a school in Karnataka's Mandya district were interrupted on Thursday by a group of Hindutva activists.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#OwaisiSpeech #Christmas #Karnataka