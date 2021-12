Rakul Preet writes love not on beau Jackky Bhagnani's b-day

Today we all have just one reason to celebrate which is Christmas but actress Rakul Preet has another reason to dance for.

It's Rakul Preet's boyfriend Jacky Bhagnani's birthday actually and Rakul is all in celebratory mode.

#JackkyBhagnani #RakulPreetSingh #Bollywood