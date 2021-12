Alia Bhatt looks drop dead 'BEAUTIFUL' in saree on the sets of BIGG BOSS 15

The cast of the much-anticipated film, RRR will be gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss enthusiasts and RRR fans are not ready for the fun filled Weekend Ka Vaar wherein along with Alia bhatt, Director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Junior NTR will be sharing the stage with Salman Khan.

