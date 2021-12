The Queen's Christmas Message

The Queen's annual Christmas message to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

This year's message was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen played special tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Central Band of the Royal British Legion play the National Anthem and the Christmas carol was performed by the Singology Community Choir.

Report by Browna.

