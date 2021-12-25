22 farmer groups form political front SSM, will contest upcoming Punjab elections | Oneindia News

22 farmers' unions have joined hands to set up a political party that is expected to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election; Amid a rise in Omicron cases, today, Delhi reported 249 coronavirus cases; A medical college in Karnataka's Kollar has become a Covid cluster after 30 students tested positive in the last four days; Christmas has turned bitter for residents of Nagaland's Oting village, who are in mourning for the 12 men killed this month in an Army op that went tragically wrong.

#BalbirSinghRajewal # SamyuktSamajMorcha #PunjabElections2022