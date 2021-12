Women in Army: I had to learn how to be a woman | Olive green to Beauty Queen | Oneindia News

Lt Colonel Ankita Srivastava had to prove she was a 'man' to be taken seriously by the jawans she commanded.

From walking and talking like them, to learning how to be a woman again after 14 years when she participated in Gladrags in 2009 and won the most vivacious woman award, she tells us about her unique journey.

