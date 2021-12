Covid-19 Update India: 6,987 fresh cases reported, Omicron cases rise to 422 | Oneindia News

India recorded 6,987 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Omicron cases are still on the rise in the country and India reported 422 cases of the new variant of the SARS-COV2 virus.

