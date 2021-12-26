Myanmar: Over 30 reported killed, Save the Children staff missing, in attack in Kayah |Oneindia News
At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in the eastern Myanmar state of Kayah on Friday, with two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children still missing.

