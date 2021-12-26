Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain

Hundreds of protesters marched through Barcelona on Saturday voicing their opposition against new holiday season restrictions in Catalonia.
Hundreds of protesters marched through Barcelona on Saturday voicing their opposition against new holiday season restrictions in Catalonia.
Beijing (AFP) Dec 28, 2021
China put hundreds of thousands more people under lockdown Tuesday to try and stamp out a..
Hundreds of protesters marched through Barcelona on Saturday voicing their opposition against new holiday season restrictions in..